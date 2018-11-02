The 375th Comptroller Squadron’s Financial Operations Flight are this week’s Showcase Airmen. During the last several months, the Financial Operations Flight, with 25 percent of the office serving in combat zones, has taken on several wing-impacting projects. The LeaveWeb technician discovered 1,782 stagnant leave requests in the system and reconciled them in less than a month. The Deputy Disbursing Officer corrected 34 disbursing cage deficiencies to bring the Defense Finance and Accounting Service compliance to a two-year high. The new separations and retirements technician cleared 119 aged residual payments worth $173.4K. The military pay section conquered 2,536 entitlement transactions generated from the Defense Travel System. The team was also hit with a short notice task by the Department of Transit, which identified 94 personnel who were at risk of losing their Metro Transit Program benefits due to a recent change in process. The Financial Operations Flight handled this item with efficiency and assisted all participating members to prevent the loss of crucial benefits. The team logged over 240 hours outside of the normal duty hours and made enormous strides to improve processes.
Scott Air Force Base News
SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Financial Operations Flight
November 02, 2018 06:00 AM
