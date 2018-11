Roftiel Constantine raises coins he received from the 835th and 837th Communications Operations Squadron commanders during the 3rd Annual Scott Air Force Base Cyber Banquet on Oct. 25 in O’Fallon. Constantine, a retired colonel who served 25 years in cyber security for the Air Force, was the keynote speaker for the event which was a capstone for 2018 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The theme of this year was “Developing Readiness in the Fifth Domain.” Students were also recognized during the event for excelling during a CyberPatriot camp during the summer of 2018. The month is designed to engage and educate public and private sector partners to raise awareness about cybersecurity and increase resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki