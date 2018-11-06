Annual Salute to Scott event scheduled for Nov. 10 in O’Fallon

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, are hosting their 24th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon.
Last year was the first year the event moved indoors and was celebrated in conjunction with Veterans Day. The response was so positive, the same location was chosen for this year’s event.
This year, in addition to all of the usual events, Purple Heart recipients will be recognized. Both communities have recently been designated as Purple Heart communities. Mayors Jim Vernier (Shiloh) and Herb Roach (O’Fallon) will read a proclamation, recognize Purple Heart recipients in attendance, and unveil the associated signage to be placed in both communities.
This event is organized by O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities. People should bring their military or government civilian identification card and get in free, which affords access to all the food, fun, and prizes.
If associated with Scott Air Force Base or an O’Fallon-Shiloh resident who directly supports the base, bring family for free food, drinks, and activities.
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The chamber will have some local restaurants on-hand to provide “A Taste Of.” Additionally, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a business expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo features displays from local businesses. These businesses, as well as all of O’Fallon-Shiloh, are happy to show their appreciation for those “who serve.”
While the adults are enjoying the classic cars on display, the kids can have fun at the Kid Zone. Mascots will be on hand to visit and Fredbird also will be there from noon to 1 p.m. Come take a picture with him.
Make sure to stop by the information booth any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and register for attendance prizes. Names will be drawn at the end of the event and winners notified.
For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at (618) 632-3377. People also can visit the chamber’s website or Facebook page for more information.
