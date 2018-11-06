SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Anthony Hughes

Airman 1st Class Anthony Hughes, a base support contracts specialist at the 375th Contracting Squadron, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Hughes is responsible for a contracting portfolio valued at over $10 million supporting Team Scott and 31 mission partners.
In fiscal year 2018 alone, he administered over 100 contracts and became an integral member of the Goods and Services Flight. Despite being the most junior member on his team, Hughes was entrusted with the procurement of an $877K Critical Care Air Transport Team kit. This limited, rapidly deployable aerial lifeline became his primary focus. Hughes’ keen attention to detail and critical thinking allowed him to reduce the acquisition time by 70 days and fast-track the delivery of this critical Aeromedical Evacuation resource.
In an attempt to streamline the end of the fiscal year surge, he developed training materials for customers and contractors that reduced common errors for the squadron’s busiest flight with 977 actions. Additionally, Hughes has successfully completed three college courses and earned nine credits towards his master’s degree and his CCAF in Contracts Management. He is also a staple at the St. Louis Foodbank where he has teamed with other airmen to volunteer 55 hours and deliver more than 31,000 meals.
Lastly, Hughes still managed to carve out the time to execute and support key initiatives as the Dorm Council vice president.
