Scott earns praise from NARA following records evaluations

Scott Air Force Base excelled during a visit from the National Archives and Records Administration from Sept. 23-25 to evaluate the Air Force records program and how the Air Force is maintaining records.
The overall goal of the visit was to make sure that there were no records that were at risk and to make sure the Air Force is keeping the records they need.
NARA, who sets the requirements for how the federal government manages its records, made their first visit since 2005, said Patricia Feist, 375th Communications Squadron records, Freedom of Information Act and privacy officer. Throughout the visit, NARA interviewed managers from command records, base records, the 375th Air Mobility Wing and Air Mobility Command.
“We did exceptional,” said Feist. “They were really happy with Scott’s outlook, how we’re ahead in training, and how we’ve kept up with inspections and visits. They were very happy with the program here at Scott.”
Feist said some positives NARA had pointed out how the training and the websites that track training were completed. They also highlighted the Wing Inspection Team inspections and how involved command leadership was, including the wing and group commander.
A memorandum was released by the Secretary of the Air Force which eliminated the additional duties for handling records management. This left records management up to the commanders to decide how it should be done.
“I thought (the visit) was really insightful,” said Senior Airman Monique Munar, 375th CS knowledge manager. “Especially with the SECAF coming out with a memo eliminating additional duties, it eliminated what was in the old guidance. This inspection was extremely significant because it put more weight on our shoulders versus the installations.”
Munar said this new guidance was a big reason why NARA had visited for the first time since 2005, and that the commanders came through to support the records managers.
“We did see a lot of commander support and more compliance,” said Munar.
“I think everyone sees now that the program didn’t go away, we still have to maintain records and have an organized fashion of doing so.”
Scott was one of four Air Force bases NARA will visit during their inspection, which will be Department of Defense wide.
