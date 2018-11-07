375th CS assists with base IT clearing

In order for the Air Force to maintain its status as the world’s most dominant airpower, they have to ensure the Airmen are well-equipped, and sometimes that means getting rid of old equipment.
The 375th Communications Squadron base equipment control office hosted a mass asset turn-as an opportunity for members of the 375th Air Mobility Wing and its tenant units to bring in old or obsolete information technology equipment that was not being used and clean up the the Air Force property book for accountable assets.
“Our Air Force Property Book is scrubbed of thousands of excess pieces of equipment,” said Daniel Owens 375th CS primary base equipment control officer. “Scott AFB is also much cleaner and more organized as a result.”
During the turn-in, the wing turned over approximately 9,000 old computers, printers, monitors, fax machines, and even typewriters to be disposed of, totaling an estimated $5 million.
“Ranging from boosting mission funding to revitalizing existing spaces, the initiative has rapidly recovered mission critical resources enabling a streamlined work environment for Scott AFB,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Levin, 375th CS alternate equipment control officer.
The office that handles all the equipment turn in may only have six individuals who work in the office, but it plays an integral part to completing the wing’s mission.
“It’s nice to see the moving parts of Scott and how everything fits together as well as helping Scott become more streamlined and efficient,” said Levin
For more information on equipment turn-over, contact the 375th CS BECO at 256-3550.
