Team Scott remains ‘Street Smart’

The 375th Air Mobility Wing hosted “Street Smart”—presented by Stay Alive from Education—Oct. 30 at Scott Air Force Base.
S.A.F.E is a non-profit organization devoted to informing the participants of the consequences of poor decision making to include driving under the influence and not wearing seat belts.
Anheuser-Busch provides funding through the S.A.F.E military initiative to bring the Street Smart presentations to military bases around the world, including oversees.
“Anheuser-Busch has been that company from day one. They have shown their commitment not only through financial support, but through action,” said Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.” Today is a demonstration of that action.”
The program is an interactive and informative real-life initiative taught by first responders who use scenarios and demonstrate the actions they would have to take in order to save someone, who decided to make a poor decision.
During the presentation, Airman 1st Class Jerald White, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, spoke about an incident that happened to him.
I believe delivering the message from this program has and will continue to save countless lives across this country. I am extremely humbled and blessed to be a part of this wonderful team.
David Dittmen, S.A.F.E team member
White went out with a group of friends and decided to drive while intoxicated. He said he had a plan but did not stick with it and there were some consequences that came about from driving under the influence.
“In my case I could have risked someone else’s life along with my life, it didn’t happen, but I also could’ve risked my career,” said White.
“Sometimes you have to think about the big picture. Yeah, we are going to go out and have fun but I need to make sure I am good to make it to work the next day.”
