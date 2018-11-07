Team Scott remains ‘Street Smart’

Airman 1st Class Jerald White, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, spoke during the “Street Smart” presentation about an incident that involved drinking and driving Oct. 30 at Scott Air Force Base. S.A.F.E is a non-profit organization devoted to informing the participants of the consequences of poor decision making, including driving under the influence and not wearing seat belts. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez