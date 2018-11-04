Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
NOV. 10
TEXAS HOLD’EM FINALE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Who will be crowned the 2018 SAFB Texas Hold’em champion? Find out Nov. 17 at the Scott Event Center, as the top players go head-to-head. The pregame dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Finale players are free. However, all other guests pay $15 fee for dinner. Reservations required by Nov. 10.
All are welcome to watch the tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. For more details, call 256-5501. Program sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, GEICO and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
YELLOW BRICK BALL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Enjoy a family night out complete with dinner and dancing at the Youth Programs Yellow Brick Ball from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Book a table today. Registration runs through Nov. 10. Open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission: $35 for first two family members, additional family members are $5 (14 and younger) or $10 (15 and older). Business casual to formal dress, children may come in costume. Call Youth Center, 256-5139. Sponsored in part by Noodles & Company, Scott Credit Union, and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
NOV. 10-11
ABA BASKETBALL TICKETS
See St. Louis’ own ABA professional basketball team, the St. Louis Spirits, compete live Nov. 10-11. Information, Tickets & Tours has tickets to the special Veteran’s Day games. See the Spirits take on Jackson Showboats both days, plus get two bonus games: Missouri Capitals vs. Kansas City Grillerz. That’s four games for $11. Purchase tickets at ITT. General admission pricing at the door is $20. All kids 5 years old and younger are free. For more details and to purchase tickets, call ITT at 256-5919.
NOV. 11-12
VETERANS DAY HOLIDY
These are the holiday day hours Nov. 11-12 for the following 375th Force Support Squadron facilities:
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course and Pro Shop open both days (café closed);
▪ Warmer Fitness Center: Closed for the holiday. However, facility is open to authorized after-hours users;
▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days;
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open 1-6 p.m. Nov. 11; open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
NOV. 13
RECON GOBBLE GOBBLE ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
ODR’s final archery clinic of the season is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Archery Range at Scott AFB. The staff will teach the basics of Archery, including how to hold the correct stance, how to use a recurve bow or compound bow and proper technique for shooting. The recurve bows and compounds bows carried at Scott AFB ODR are popular among beginners and expert archers. They are easy to pull back but still require some strength. No fee. Spots are limited. Registration deadline is Nov. 13.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ Time: 10 a.m. to noon.
Open to ages 10 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
NOV. 14
RECON GOBBLE GOBBLE UNDERGROUND KAYAKING REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for a trip to Crystal City Underground in a three-hour underground kayaking tour Nov. 17. Trip requires one tight passageway and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterward (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5. Registration deadline is Nov. 14
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $16. Non RecOn rate: $30;
▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open to ages 12 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
NOV. 16
5K RUN
Join the Fitness Center in this year’s Thanksgiving 5K Run, Feast Mode, at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. This free run will start and end at the Parade Grounds. Awards will be given to the 1st and 2nd place male and female participants. Register at the Warmer Fitness or James Sports Centers. For more details, call 256-1218.
FRIENDSGIVING PRETEEN DANCE
Celebrate “Friendsgiving” at the preteen dance from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Youth Center. Donate three non-perishable food items for free entry. Open to preteens ages 9-12. Fee—members, free; non-members, $3. For more information, contact Youth Programs at 256-5139.
NOV. 17
THANKSGIVING DAY BRUNCH REGISTRATION DEADLINE
A Thanksgiving Brunch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Scott Event Center. Indulge with a Thanksgiving Day feast, plus an assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as a complimentary bar featuring Mimosas, Bloody Marys and more. Prepaid reservations required (taken until Nov. 17 or until full).
▪ Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), Free (5 and younger);
▪ Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), Free (5 and younger).
Call to book a table for the family today, 256-5501.
TURKEY TAKE-OUT MEAL DEADLINE
Enjoy the Scott Event Center’s Thanksgiving Day feast this year in the comforts of home. Turkey take-out meals include a 16-pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Prepaid orders taken until Nov. 17. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 23. Members $99.95, Non-members $109.95. To order or for more details, call 256-5501.
NOV. 18
AIRMEN BOWL FREE
The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will offer free, unlimited bowling to Airmen from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Open to all active duty and their families/friends. First-come, first-served and limited to the first 120 people. For more information, call 256-4054.
NOV. 28
MOBILE DMV
The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
NOV. 30
CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE WITH ICE & PJ PARTY WITH THE PENGUINES REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on a Christmas spectacular in Tennessee for an ICE experience—ICE featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”—and PJ Party with the Penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 8-9. ICE is an indoor winter wonderland where people walk through a holiday attraction kept at 9 degrees Fahrenheit that includes two million pounds of colorful ice sculptures of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas and four two-story tall ice slides.
After a walk through of ICE, the adventure will continue to Ripley’s Aquarium for an overnight adventure with PJ Party with the Penguins. Bring penguin pajamas and find out what these birds do at night while spending the evening at the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Penguin Playhouse. The night will include a dive show, scavenger hunt and late night activity. Spots are limited so register soon. Registration deadline is Nov. 30.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $65. Non RecOn rate: $165;
▪ Time: 6 a.m. Dec. 8 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9
Open to ages 9+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. For more details, call 256-2067.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FOOTBALL FANATICS AT ZEPPELINS
It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins (Scott Event Center). Follow all season long with NFL Sunday Ticket at Zeppelins. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. More than $3,000 in prizes will be awarded throughout the season. Prizes include a Smart TV, LaZBoy Recliner and more. Plus take advantage of food and drink deals. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union, LaZBoy and MetroPCS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
2018 HOLIDAY GREETING CARD COMPETITION
Registration for the 2018 Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition has commenced. The top winners will receive 375th Force Support Squadron gift cards with values of $150, $100, $75, or $50. Only the first 16 groups to register will receive free plywood. Organizations can still enter after the free plywood is gone, however, the organization would need to provide their own supplies. Finished cards must be completed and delivered to Outdoor Recreation by 4 p.m. Nov. 30.
All entries will be displayed on the base for public viewing. Photos of the cards will be placed on the FSS website, www.375fss.com. The top three winners will be selected by judges. The People’s Choice Award will be selected by the Scott AFB Community via online voting, which will take place Dec. 5-14. The People’s Choice winner will receive $50 in the form of FSS gift cards.
Note: In order to control the number of repeated votes, all SAFB personnel must vote from off-base computers (no LAN SAFB computers can be used). Vote once a day, as many days during the voting time frame. All votes identified as on-base votes will be automatically disqualified. For complete rules, contact Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 or visit www.375fss.com. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union.
ENTER THE AIR FORCE ART CONTEST
The 2018 Air Force Art Contest will run through Nov. 30 and feature, highlight and celebrate art created by Air Force members and their families. Both adult and youth artists can submit up to two images of their two-dimensional painting or drawing on any subject. Contestants could win up to $400 in Amazon gift cards. For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit www.myairforcelife.com/arts or call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center on the following dates: Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. These will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-4230.
KIDS CRUMBS & CANVAS
Kids can join the Arts & Crafts Center for painting and snacks on the following dates: Nov. 10, and Dec. 15. These will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $15 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own snacks and soft drinks/water. Crumbs & Canvas events are open to kids ages 8 and up with accompaniment of an adult. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-4230.
NOTES
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The library will be closed until approximately Nov. 12 for the installation of new carpeting. For more information, call 256-5100.
NEW ANNUAL BOWLING FEE PROGRAM
Join a new Annual Bowling Fee Program at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. This program is a special 12-month program that saves the avid bowler money and allows anyone to bowl as much as they want, whenever they want. For a one-time fee, play and practice any time, get discounts on tournaments and Pro Shop, with no set calendar. Save $100, pay in full or make monthly installments. Cost is $450 per year or $45.83 per month ($550). Early termination may be approved by proof of PCS travel orders, retirements or recommendations by the unit commander. ABF excludes league bowling. To sign up or for further details, call Stars & Strikes at 256-4054.
COOKS, FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and Regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
