JANUARY: Scott Airmen conducted a first-ever hot pit refueling training on a fixed wing aircraft, thus providing a critical mission capability here. Aeromedical evacuation crews trained on an innovative cargo compartment, saving time and money while keeping skills sharp. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth Wright spoke to new chiefs in Air Mobility Command about balance in their new roles. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler