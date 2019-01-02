Youth reach for the skies thanks to Air Force grant

Approximately 650 students watch as eighth graders execute their year-long science, technology, engineering, and mathematics project made possible through an Air Force STEM grant Nov. 30 in Belleville. Three schools—Emge Junior High School, Smithton Middle School and Belle Valley School—worked together to launch a balloon that carried a high-altitude computer, which analyzed data ranging from altitude and coordinates traveled to temperature and pressure. The students found the popped balloon 140 miles away in Mount Carmel, Illinois. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez