Col. Canlas assumes command of 618th AOC

Col. Jimmy Canlas took command of the 618th Air Operations Center at Scott Air Force Base from Brig. Gen. John Lamontagne as Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, presided over the ceremony Jan. 4. The 618th AOC—formerly designated the Tanker Airlift Control Center—is responsible for operational planning, scheduling, directing, and assessing a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft in support of combat delivery and strategic airlift, air refueling, and aeromedical operations around the world. Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson