Col. Canlas assumes command of 618th AOC

Air Mobility Command’s hub for worldwide airlift, air refueling and aeromedical evacuation received new leadership during a change of command ceremony here January 4.
Col. Jimmy Canlas took command of the 618th Air Operations Center at Scott Air Force Base from Brigadier Gen. John Lamontagne as Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, presided over the ceremony.
Canlas, who has been selected to the rank of Brigadier General, is a career mobility pilot. He transitions from his role of vice commander to commander of the 618th AOC.
“Gen. Miller, thank you so much for the gift of command of the 618th Air Operations Center: The heart and soul for rapid global mobility,” said Canlas. “... I am fully dedicated to build upon the incredible work already accomplished to make the 618th AOC more agile, more resilient, and when called upon more lethal; to be ready to move at the speed of war and achieve mobility objectives in congested, contested and denied operating environments.”
Canlas has commanded an airlift squadron, expeditionary group, and most recently, served as the 437th Airlift Wing Commander at JB Charleston. He also served in a wide range of staff assignments at Headquarters Air Mobility Command, the Air Staff, and joint assignments with United Nations Command and Headquarters European Command that prepared him with an understanding and appreciation for Mobility Air Forces global operations and the unique responsibilities of the 618th AOC.
“This change of command marks a new era in the AOC,” stated Miller. “I will lean on you to set the foundation and enhance the way in which AMC executes operations as the air component of United States Transportation Command and to develop the AOC of the future. The responsiveness of this command will be enabled by your leadership and enhanced by the AOC’s capabilities.”
The 618th AOC—formerly designated the Tanker Airlift Control Center—is responsible for operational planning, scheduling, directing, and assessing a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft in support of combat delivery and strategic airlift, air refueling, and aeromedical operations around the world.
Miller later bid farewell to Lamontagne, “Johnny, your success in the AOC did not go unnoticed. The joint staff was in need of an amazing leader with great promise and your name rose to the top.”
Lamontagne, who led the 618th AOC since July, will now serve as the vice director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5) Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington D.C.
