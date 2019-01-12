Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JAN. 18
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Attend teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at Youth Programs. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, call 256-5139.
JAN. 19
HOT CIDER CYCLING
Grab a coat, clip on some cleats and get cycling with Outdoor Recreation on their first-ever Hot Cider Cycling trip Jan. 19. Bike 10-15 miles on the MCT trails near Edwardsville before winding down with a toasty cup of cider. Bring own bike or borrow one from Outdoor Recreation. Bike transportation included. Registration required.
▪ Rate: $15;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067. Sponsored by the Scott Credit Union.
TEXAS HOLD’EM
Shuffle up and deal ... head to the Scott Event Center on Jan. 19 for their Texas Hold’em Tournament. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by Drury, Geico, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JAN. 21
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY HOLIDAY HOURS
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21, many 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will be closed for the federal holiday. The following facilities will be open:
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course open weather permitting (café closed);
▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Visit www.375fss.com for complete list of holiday hours of operation.
JAN. 25
CLUB YIPEE
The Youth Center will host Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25. It will be a “Wild & Wacky Winter Night,” playing games, watching movies and enjoying snacks. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Join the Library Auditorium for the following movie:
▪ Jan. 25: 7 p.m. “A Star is Born” (R).
Movies are free and open to the base population. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check the library out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
HOT CHOCOLATE HIKE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on a Hot Chocolate Hike at Cliff Cave Park on Jan. 26. Hike three miles of winding trails through the winter woods to discover caves and some great views of the Mississippi River. After, enjoy hot cocoa and snacks while spotting winter wildfowl along the river. This is a family-friendly trip which is a great introduction to hiking for young children. Registration deadline is Jan. 25.
OVERNIGHT SKI TRIP REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for an Overnight Beginner-Friendly Ski Trip to Perfect North Slopes in Southeast Indiana on Feb. 2-3. Spend Saturday skiing or snowboarding (all rentals included) on any of their 23 trails (to include two full terrain parks) on 100 acres of terrain. Learn how to ski on their 50 minute beginner ski or snowboard lesson or go tubing. Enjoy lunch from either of two locations on site.
After, stay overnight nearby (hotel rooms will be shared non co-ed, four people per room). Return Sunday to the slopes for three more hours of tubing fun down the 1,200 foot long run before heading home. Lodging, breakfast Sunday and transportation included. This family-friendly trip is a great introduction to snow sports for kids of all ages. Register by Jan. 25.
▪ Fee: $183 per person;
▪ Time: 7 a.m. Feb. 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3
Open to ages 8+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must accompanied by an adult. A mandatory meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 25. For more details, call 256-2067.
JAN. 26
ICE SKATING NIGHT
Go skating at the largest outdoor ice rink in the Midwest—Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park—with Youth Programs on Jan. 26. Teens and preteens, ages 9-18, are welcome to enjoy an evening skate. Buses depart the Youth Center at 4:30 p.m. A stop for dinner prior to skating will take place. Fee: $20 members, $25 non-members. Registration required. Steinberg Rink offers food and beverages, and is a cash-only establishment. ATM available. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
▪ Rate: $15
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open to ages 6+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067. Sponsored by the Scott Credit Union.
FEB. 3
BIG GAME PARTY
Catch all the action of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 during the Football Fanatics Big Game Party at Zeppelins Food & Drink. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Open to all ranks. Buffet from 5-7:30 p.m.; cost is $8 for members, $9 for non-members. Enjoy drink specials: Bud Light mini-pitchers $4 or Bud/Bud Light/Select buckets, $8. Chance to win attendance prizes like game consoles, tablet/computer combo and more will be awarded throughout the day. Winners of the Big Game Giveaway—65 inch Smart TV & LaZBoy Recliner—will be awarded. Big game giveaway prizes awarded to valid adult club members only. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union, LaZBoy and MetroPCS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.
FEB. 7
GAME NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The Library has added new board games to their collection and they are inviting people to join them for a night of fun for the whole family at their game night. This free event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Library. Activities are intended for ages 6 years and above. Space is limited, so call the Library at 256-5100 for more information or to reserve a spot.
LONE ELK PARK HIKE/OWL PROWL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Take a hike then go on the prowl with Outdoor Recreation on Feb. 9. Hike four miles to see elk and bison herds at Lone Elk Park, then head to the World Bird Sanctuary for their evening “Owl Prowl.” Register by Feb. 7.
▪ Fee: $49
▪ Time: 2-10 p.m.
Open to ages 6+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum three children per adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 20
2019 SPRING MIXER OPEN HOUSE
Start the spring season right and come out to the Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Feb. 20 for the 2019 Spring Mixer Open House. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Take advantage of this free social event and learn about all the great programs at the golf course such as Annual Greens Fee memberships, leagues, outings, lessons and tournaments.
There will be attendance prize drawings plus other prize giveaways. Patrons who purchase or have purchased or renewed a 2019 AGF membership by 8 p.m. that day will be entered in the $500 gift card prize drawing. Any organization that “books” or has “booked” a golf outing by 8 p.m. that night will be entered for a $250 outing credit to be used for prizes, golf, food, etc.
Information will be available from some of the other facilities as well such as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center, Outdoor Recreation, ITT, Arts & Crafts Center/Auto Hobby and the Events Center. This event is open to everyone and anyone, so invite friends and neighbors to come out enjoy some food, get some info and get ready for spring. For more information, call the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at (618) 744-1400.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS
Boys and girls are invited to play Friday night hoops, Jan. 18 and 25. Open to two separate age groups—preteens 9-12 play 6-8 p.m.; and teens 13-18 play 8-10 p.m. Teams are co-ed so everyone can enjoy. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Night Hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 256-5139.
PICK & PAINT POTTERY
Each month, the Arts & Crafts Center will have new pottery pieces that can be ordered and then painted during an open studio day. The dates are as follows:
▪ Order items Jan. 21-25, paint items Feb. 21;
▪ Order items Feb. 18-22, paint items March 28.
Participants can paint their projects on an open studio day any time from 1-5:30 p.m. Items will be painted with acrylics and sealed with a spray sealant, so there is no waiting for the pottery to go through a kiln. Two price levels are available—$10 and $15—and each level has two options to choose from. These options will be listed at the Arts & Crafts Center and on their Facebook page prior to ordering. Projects must be paid in advance. For more information, visit the Arts & Crafts Center, or call at 256-4230.
2019 FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER CLASSES
Interested in becoming a licensed Family Child Care provider? Child care for infants, children with special needs, and care during evenings and weekends are in high demand. Register today for their upcoming 2019 Classes held Feb. 5-7 and April 9-11. Classes are held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the FCC office, Bldg. 386. They have an extensive lending program that will provide people with everything needed to start. People who live in government privatized housing, and provide child care in their home for more than 10 hours a week on a regular basis must be licensed by the FCC office? Call today to sign-up at 256-8047/8156.
FRIDAY DATE NIGHT
Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 256-4054.
DOLLAR SUNDAYS
Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 256-4054.
9 PIN NO TAP SERIES
Take part in the new monthly series, 9 Pin No Tap, at Stars & Strikes. Bowl three games of 9 Pin No Tap on every fourth Sunday from January through April for a chance at great prizes/ Highest scores in all four events will win even more prizes. Bowl every month for increased chances to win. Fee: $20/month. Registration required. Call 256-4054 for more details.
LUNCH & BOWL
Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 256-4054.
NOTES
NEW HOURS OF OPERATION AT THE FITNESS CENTER & JAMES SPORTS CENTER
Effective Jan. 1, new hours of operation went into effect. The Warmer Fitness Center is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patrons can use the facility 24/7 if they are registered for after-hours access. It’s easy to get registered—just stop by during normal hours and fill out a few forms. The new hours of operation at the James Sports Center are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Contact 256-1218 with any questions.
