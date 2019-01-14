SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Tech. Sgt. Justin Martin

Tech. Sgt. Justin Martin, 375th Operations Group unit deployment manager, is this week’s Showcase Airman. As the Operations Group UDM, Martin oversees and provides assistance for the deployability and readiness of more than 520 members and 120 UTCs, spanning six squadrons and two detachments.
Over the past year, Martin has processed more than 289 deployments to 71 countries. In this role, he is also responsible for shaping the Operations Group full spectrum readiness. Martin led the OG in preparation for two Mobility Exercises, where 120 personnel, 12 pallets, and nine reclamas were successfully processed with no discrepancies from the Inspector General.
Additionally, he serves as the Operations Group government purchase cardholder managing a $450,000 budget and ensuring all deployers are adequately outfitted before departure, as well as assisting the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron with end of year purchases. Martin is also one of three Master Resilience Trainers for the 375th Air Mobility Wing, conducting resiliency training for personnel across the installation.
Comments