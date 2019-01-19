Scott AFB Exchange’s BE FIT wellness offerings keep Airmen ready, resilient

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is supporting BE FIT resolutions with health and wellness offerings for Warfighters, retirees and their families at the Scott AFB Exchange.
“Wellness is the cornerstone of a BE FIT lifestyle,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager.
“Providing wellness services—from durable medical equipment to optical and dental services—is one of the many ways that the Exchange lives up to its commitment to promoting readiness and resiliency for Airmen and Soldiers.”
The Exchange has a long-standing history of supporting the wellness of Warfighters and their families, beginning with the opening of its first vision center at Fort Lewis in 1985. The Scott AFB Exchange offers Airmen the following services:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Scott AFB GNC;
▪ Scott AFB Smoothie King;
▪ Scott AFB Optical Shop;
▪ In store healthy lifestyle concepts.
The Exchange takes a holistic approach to wellness. Fitness products and athletic apparel in the Scott AFB Exchange and on ShopMyExchange.com and healthy options at the food court and Express go hand in hand with the Exchange’s wellness services to promote readiness and resiliency for Airmen.
Warfighters and families can also find wellness solutions in the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s Hub page and the Exchange’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Comments