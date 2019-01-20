Scott Air Force Base News

Globemaster in the mist

Fog surrounds a Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey) C-17 Globemaster III parked on the runway at Scott Air Force Base on Jan. 17. Scott AFB and the local community were affected by heavy fog which lowered the visibility to 1/8th of a statute mile and led to delays on the flight line.
Fog surrounds a Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey) C-17 Globemaster III parked on the runway at Scott Air Force Base on Jan. 17. Scott AFB and the local community were affected by heavy fog which lowered the visibility to 1/8th of a statute mile and led to delays on the flight line. Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson
Fog surrounds a Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey) C-17 Globemaster III parked on the runway at Scott Air Force Base on Jan. 17. Scott AFB and the local community were affected by heavy fog which lowered the visibility to 1/8th of a statute mile and led to delays on the flight line. Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson

Fog surrounded a Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey) C-17 Globemaster III parked on the runway at Scott Air Force Base on Jan. 17.

  Comments  