SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Zakary Price

Staff Sgt. Zakary Price, 375th Communication Squadron client systems supervisor, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Currently, Price is assigned to Air Mobility Command’s Client Service Center where he leads and manages an eight member team, ensuring resolution of more than 350 tickets and work orders per month for Scott Air Force Base’s 14,000 network users.
Additionally, Price was handpicked to lead the Communication Squadron’s No. 1 priority and drive the relocation of the AMW Crisis Action Team. Finally, he was nominated to lead the squadron’s Unit Fitness Program where he organized 12 physical training sessions and conducted eight Air Force fitness assessments for 17 squadron personnel maintaining a 90 percent passing rate.
Price’s professional image as well as his positive outlook, work ethic, and service before self attitude set an example for everyone around him and serves as motivation towards his peers.
