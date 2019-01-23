Olympian, activist Jackie Joyner-Kersee celebrates Dr. King’s legacy at Scott AFB

Olympian and activist Jackie Joyner-Kersee served as the guest speaker at the 2019 Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon at Scott Air Force Base. The East St. Louis native and six-time Olympic medal winner spoke about how she was inspired to positively impact her own community by creating the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which supports young people through education, athletic, and character-building programs. Photo by Senior Airman Tara Stetler