Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
FEB. 1
MARDI GRAS FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks will host a Mardi Gras celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 1. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes (there will be giveaways as well) Enjoy free Cajun style food beginning at 4 p.m. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge. People also could have a chance to win a $50 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
TEEN CUISINE
Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Teen Cuisine Night at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12 and up. For more details, call 256-5139.
FEB. 3
BIG GAME PARTY
Catch all the action of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 during the Football Fanatics Big Game Party at Zeppelins Food & Drink. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Open to all ranks. Buffet from 5-7:30 p.m.; cost is $8 for members, $9 for non-members. Enjoy drink specials: Bud Light mini-pitchers $4 or Bud/Bud Light/Select buckets, $8. Chance to win attendance prizes like game consoles, tablet/computer combo and more will be awarded throughout the day. Winners of the Big Game Giveaway—65 inch Smart TV & LaZBoy Recliner—will be awarded. Big game giveaway prizes awarded to valid adult club members only. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union, LaZBoy and MetroPCS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.
FEB. 7
GAME NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The Library has added new board games to their collection and they are inviting people to join them for a night of fun for the whole family at their game night. This free event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Library. Activities are intended for ages 6 years and above. Space is limited, so call the Library at 256-5100 for more information or to reserve a spot.
LONE ELK PARK HIKE/OWL PROWL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Take a hike then go on the prowl with Outdoor Recreation on Feb. 9. Hike four miles to see elk and bison herds at Lone Elk Park, then head to the World Bird Sanctuary for their evening “Owl Prowl.” Register by Feb. 7.
▪ Fee: $49;
▪ Time: 2-10 p.m.
Open to ages 6+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum three children per adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 8
PRETEEN VALENTINE DANCE
Youth are invited to the YP preteen Valentine Dance scheduled for Feb. 8. Open to preteens, ages 9-12, from 7-9 p.m. Entry fee: $3 members, $5 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
FEB. 9
PINS, PIZZA & POP ... FREE BOWLING
In honor of National Pizza Day, the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will offer free bowling from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 9, compliments of USAA. Also, all bowlers can enjoy 50 percent off all pizzas and soda from 1-9 p.m. For more details, call 256-4054. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
FEB. 12
JOB FAIR/ON-THE-SPOT INTERVIEWS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Bring a resume for on-the-spot interviews. Open Non Appropriated Fund positions include laborers, recreation aids, cooks, child and youth Program assistants, custodial workers, waiters, bartenders, food service workers, tractor operators, lifeguards, supervisory lifeguard, cashier/checker and more. Regular, flexible and summer positions are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
SWEETHEART BOWLING TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a Sweetheart Bowling Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. Included will be three games of 9-pin no tap scotch doubles. Chance to win prizes. Fee is $35/couple and includes bowling, shoe rental, large pizza and unlimited soda. Bring friends, and pay $45 for two couples ... get all the goods plus one more large pizza. Registration deadline is Feb.12. For more details, call 256-4054.
FEB. 13
COSMIC CLIMB REGISTRATIONDEADLINE
Go Cosmic Climbing at Upper Limits Chesterfield in Missouri. Experience indoor rock climbing like never before with black lights flashing and music blaring. Join Outdoor Recreation Feb. 15 for this glow-in-the-dark night. Wear glow-in-the-dark shirt, and bring a headlamp. Registration deadline is Feb. 13.
▪ Fee: $39;
▪ Time: 7 p.m. to midnight.
Open to ages 14+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 14
UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on their first trip of the year to Crystal City Underground in Missouri on Feb. 16. Explore the remains and learn the history of the sandstone mine as they kayak 2.5 hours through the dark underground mine. Air temp is 50 degrees Fahrenheit year round. Trip has one tight passage, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Registration deadline is Feb. 14.
▪ Fee: $52;
▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open to ages 12+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 15
TEEN DATING AWARENESS
Join Youth Programs for an interactive workshop on Teen Dating Violence Awareness on Feb. 15 at the Youth Center. They will discuss healthy relationships, and bring awareness of teen dating safety issues. Pizza and drinks provided. Reserve a spot today. Free event. Time: 4:30-6 p.m. Open to ages 12-18 years. Sponsored by Family Advocacy Outreach. For more details, call 256-5139.
PAINT & SIP
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip event from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Arts & Crafts Center. This will be a couples Valentine’s theme project. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-4230.
FEB. 17
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Join the Scott Event Center for their Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. Enjoy breakfast and lunch items, as well a complimentary bar featuring mimosas, bloody marys and more. Walk-ins welcome, reservations suggested. Members pricing: $17.95 (A), $8.95 (6-11), and free (5 and under). Non-members pricing: $19.95 (A), $10.95 (6-11), and $3.95 (5 and under). For more details, call 256-5501.
FEB. 20
2019 SPRING MIXER OPEN HOUSE
Start the spring season right and come out to the Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Feb. 20 for the 2019 Spring Mixer Open House. The event begins at 4 p.m. Take advantage of this free social event and learn about all the great programs at the golf course such as Annual Greens Fee memberships, leagues, outings, lessons and tournaments. There will be attendance prize drawings plus other prize giveaways.
Patrons who purchase or have purchased or renewed a 2019 AGF membership by 8 p.m. that day will be entered in the $500 gift card prize drawing. Any organization that “books” or has “booked” a golf outing by 8 p.m. that night will be entered for a $250 outing credit to be used for prizes, golf, food, etc. Information will be available from some of the other facilities as well such as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center, Outdoor Recreation, ITT, Arts & Crafts Center/Auto Hobby and the Events Center.
This event is open to everyone and anyone, so invite friends and neighbors to come out enjoy some food, get some info and get ready for spring. For more information, call the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at (618) 744-1400.
FEB. 21
HOT CHOCOLATE HIKE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Bundle up the kids, grab those boots and join ODR for another Hot Chocolate Hike to Pere Marquette State Park on Feb. 23. Hike five miles of trails along the Illinois River Bluffs, with possible Bald Eagle sightings.After, enjoy hot cocoa and snacks prior to seeing the Visitor Center. Registration deadline is Feb. 21.
▪ Fee: $15;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open to ages 6+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum two children per adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 22
MILITARY TEEN SAVES
Teens: Looking for money saving tips to better the future? Join Youth Programs for their free Military Teens Saves lecture Feb. 22. Students will get the opportunity to participate in a hands-on event that takes them through the personal financial management process, including career selection, budgeting for housing, transportation, luxuries and more. Pizza and drinks provided. Reserve a spot today. Free event. Time: 4-6 p.m. Open to ages 12-18 years. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union and Airman & Family Readiness Center. No federal endorsement intended. For more details, call 256-5139.
PRETEEN PUZZLES & PIZZA NIGHT
Help put together A giant puzzle for the Air Force Base Puzzle Challenge from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Enter the most puzzle pieces for a chance to win a prize. Free night of fun and pizza. For more details, call 256-5139.
CLUB YIPEE: PRESIDENT’S DAY FUN
Hey parents, want a night out? Bring the kids to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22. It will be a “President’s Day Fun” evening, playing games, watching movies, and enjoying snacks. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
FEB. 23
TEXAS HOLD’EM
The Scott Event Center will host a Texas Hold’em Tournament on Feb. 23. Enjoy a pre-game social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register (due to inclement weather this event was cancelled in January, and being rescheduled to this date). Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat), non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
2019 FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER CLASSES
Interested in becoming a licensed Family Child Care provider? Child care for infants, children with special needs, and care during evenings and weekends are in high demand. Register today for their upcoming 2019 Classes held Feb. 5-7 and April 9-11. Classes are held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the FCC office, Bldg. 386. They have an extensive lending program that will provide people with everything needed to start. People who live in government privatized housing, and provide child care in their home for more than 10 hours a week on a regular basis must be licensed by the FCC office? Call today to sign-up at 256-8047/8156.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies currently in theaters. These movies are free and open to the base population.
▪ Feb. 8: 7 p.m. “Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindewald”;
▪ Feb. 22: 7 p.m. “The Grinch.”
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
KING OF THE LANE SERIES
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a King of the Lanes Tournament every second Sunday of the month. Player’s bowl four games (90 percent of 220 handicap), then trim field in half and bowl two more games. Top four bowlers move on to finals to determine the king. Tournament dates: Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 19, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13 (finals). Time: 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25/person/month. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
YP ART & CRAFT SHOW
Scott AFB Youth Program’s encourages all youth, ages 5-18, to participate in the Youth Programs Art & Craft Show, Feb. 19-22. This event provides youth the opportunity to express themselves creatively, build confidence and learn new visual art skills, while showcasing the artwork of Youth Program members in the community. There are 13 categories to enter—monochromatic drawing, multi-colored drawing, pastel, watercolor, oil/acrylic, print making, mixed media, collage, and a collaborative group project, as well as pottery, mosaic, textile and photography.
Artwork must be registered and submitted to the Youth Center by Feb. 14. All artwork should be framed and ready to hang for presentation, with artists name, age and title of piece appearing on the back. First place winners in each category, in four age groups, are sent on to compete at Regional Competitions for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Fine Arts Exhibit. For complete rules and details, contact the Youth Programs staff at 256-5139.
NOTES
NEW HOURS OF OPERATION AT THE FITNESS CENTER & JAMES SPORTS CENTER
Effective Jan. 1, new hours of operation went into effect. The Warmer Fitness Center is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patrons can use the facility 24/7 if they are registered for after-hours access. It’s easy to get registered—just stop by during normal hours and fill out a few forms. The new hours of operation at the James Sports Center are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Contact 256-1218 with any questions.
Comments