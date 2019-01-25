Scott Air Force Base News

SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman William Cox

Senior Airman William Cox, 375th Communications Support Squadron MAJCOM server administrator in the Mobility Operations Application Based System work center, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Cox is responsible for semi-monthly security and maintenance operations of a 52 server web hosting environment responsible for delivering 32 applications across the Department of Defense.

Additionally, he has developed several workout plans as a PTL for use by the entire shop, elevating the flights average Fitness Assessment score above 90. Cox also served a six-month tour in the Base Honor Guard program completing 98 details.

