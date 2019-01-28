‘Foodie Friday’ teaching Airmen a healthier lifestyle

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating right is key to staying fit to fight. That’s why the Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted a “Foodie Friday” cooking class Jan. 18.
The class, organized by the 375th Medical Group and the 375th Force Support Squadron, emphasizes budget-friendly meal planning, less time-consuming cooking techniques and healthy recipes to help Airmen live a healthier lifestyle.
“The purpose of the class is to increase healthy eating behaviors among our active duty members,” said Kathy Steinbrecher, who used to teach the class for the Health and Wellness Center and still attends to learn and help. “All participants learn how to prepare recipes by working together and going through each step.”
The 15-person class is open to all members of team Scott. It takes place once a quarter and focuses on giving participants an opportunity to cook hands-on, giving them a chance to not only learn new recipes but also cooking techniques that make assembling meals easier and less time consuming.
“Foodie Friday started in 2013 to give participants an idea of what type of recipes they can cook at home that they may not have tried before,” said Christine Cooley, 375th MDG health promotion dietitian.
Each class has a different theme for that quarter, and for this class participants learned three healthier alternatives to classic recipes to coincide with it being that time of year where many people are trying to eat healthier for their New Year’s resolution.
“For this class we prepared broccoli and cheddar soup with cannellini beans; vegan mac and cheese; and black bean brownies,” said Cooley. “Recipes that aren’t just healthy, but also more flavorful and enjoyable are very important to the class.”
Classes in the past have had themes that included how to meal prep, slow cook, grill and barbeque. Foodie Friday classes provide Airman with the skills needed to improve their eating habits.
“Those who are new to cooking, or have limited cooking skills, and are interested in learning budget-friendly tips and tools for meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking will truly benefit from these classes,” said Steinbrecher.
For more information, visit: www.scottafrc.com or contact the AFRC at 256-7139[
