MOBEX tests Team Scott

Airmen assigned to the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron assist an Airman with gathering the needed items for a mobility exercise in the deployment processing center Jan. 23 on Scott Air Force Base. During the MOBEX, the wing was tested on its ability to deploy nearly 250 Airmen. Part of this training requires Airmen to be issued gear they would need in a deployed location. The warehouse is capable of supplying more than 2,000 deployers with gear at a time. Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson