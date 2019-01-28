MOBEX tests Team Scott

Scott Air Force Base recently held a mobility exercise designed to test the wing on its ability to deploy nearly 250 Airmen.
Fielding began last week on America’s newest air refueling tanker aircraft—the KC-46 Pegasus. Operationalizing a new military aircraft does not happen often, but when it does, it typically goes through Edwards Air Force Base—the center of the aerospace testing universe. Regardless of whether it is a frequent or a rare occurrence, hitting a milestone like this should be a huge source of pride for our entire team.
