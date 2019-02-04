SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Master Sgt. Lawrence Robinson

Master Sgt. Lawrence Robinson, 375th Air Mobility Wing safety superintendent, is this week’s Showcase Airman. For the past five months, Robinson has balanced his primary duties as a Senior NCO within Occupational Safety while also acting as the occupational safety manager.
In filling both roles, Robinson has been charged with ensuring not only the appropriate upgrade training for active duty and civilian Airmen, but also the inspection, assessments, and training for the 13,000 employees and 900 structures on the installation to meet or exceed OSHA and Air Force standards.
Robinson has utilized deliberate risk management techniques to determine where his team should focus their next efforts, all the while communicating the risks to wing leadership so they can make informed decisions. Additionally, he created an innovative spreadsheet allowing commanders to view the status of their last safety assessment. By breaking down communication barriers, commanders now have the information necessary to ensure their units are not only performing the mission, but also doing so safely.
