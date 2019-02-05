Scott Air Force Base News

Pack 21 Cub Scouts enjoy Pinewood Derby at Scott

Pack 21 Cub Scouts and family watch to see who the winner of a heat will be during the Pinewood Derby on Feb. 2 at Scott Air Force Base. An estimated 62 cub scouts from Pack 21 competed in the race. Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson
