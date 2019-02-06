Mobility Airmen celebrating 2019 as ‘The Year of the Lear’ for C-21

A C-21 aircraft awaits take off outside of a 458th Airlift Squadron hangar, before a training flight at Scott Air Force Base. The 458th AS celebrates 35 years of C-21 operations at Scott AFB in 2019. A $38 million avionics upgrade for the fleet is underway and a consolidation effort is moving four aircraft from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, to join Scott’s 10 C-21s by late summer, bringing the total of 14 aircraft assigned here. Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Garcia