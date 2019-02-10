Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
FEB. 15
TEEN DATING AWARENESS
Join Youth Programs for an interactive workshop on Teen Dating Violence Awareness on Feb. 15 at the Youth Center. They will discuss healthy relationships, and bring awareness of teen dating safety issues. Pizza and drinks provided. Reserve a spot today. Free event. Time: 4:30-6 p.m. Open to ages 12-18 years. Sponsored by Family Advocacy Outreach. For more details, call 256-5139.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
PAINT & SIP
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip event from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Arts & Crafts Center. This will be a couples Valentine’s theme project. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-4230.
SWEETHEART BOWLING TOURNAMENT
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a Sweetheart Bowling Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. Included will be three games of 9-pin no tap scotch doubles. Chance to win prizes. Fee is $35/couple and includes bowling, shoe rental, large pizza and unlimited soda. Bring friends, and pay $45 for two couples ... get all the goods plus one more large pizza. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
FEB. 17
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Join the Scott Event Center for their Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. Enjoy breakfast and lunch items, as well a complimentary bar featuring mimosas, bloody marys and more. Walk-ins welcome, reservations suggested. Members pricing: $17.95 (A), $8.95 (6-11), and free (5 and under). Non-members pricing: $19.95 (A), $10.95 (6-11), and $3.95 (5 and under). For more details, call 256-5501.
FEB. 20
2019 SPRING MIXER OPEN HOUSE
Start the spring season right and come out to the Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Feb. 20 for the 2019 Spring Mixer Open House. The event begins at 4 p.m. Take advantage of this free social event and learn about all the great programs at the golf course such as Annual Greens Fee memberships, leagues, outings, lessons and tournaments. There will be attendance prize drawings plus other prize giveaways.
Patrons who purchase or have purchased or renewed a 2019 AGF membership by 8 p.m. that day will be entered in the $500 gift card prize drawing. Any organization that “books” or has “booked” a golf outing by 8 p.m. that night will be entered for a $250 outing credit to be used for prizes, golf, food, etc. Information will be available from some of the other facilities as well such as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center, Outdoor Recreation, ITT, Arts & Crafts Center/Auto Hobby and the Events Center.
This event is open to everyone and anyone, so invite friends and neighbors to come out enjoy some food, get some info and get ready for spring. For more information, call the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at (618) 744-1400.
MOBILE DMW
Need to renew a license plate sticker, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at (618) 236-8750.
FEB. 21
HOT CHOCOLATE HIKE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Bundle up the kids, grab those boots and join ODR for another Hot Chocolate Hike to Pere Marquette State Park on Feb. 23. Hike five miles of trails along the Illinois River Bluffs, with possible Bald Eagle sightings.After, enjoy hot cocoa and snacks prior to seeing the Visitor Center. Registration deadline is Feb. 21.
▪ Fee: $15;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open to ages 6+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum two children per adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
FEB. 22
MILITARY TEEN SAVES
Teens: Looking for money saving tips to better the future? Join Youth Programs for their free Military Teens Saves lecture Feb. 22. Students will get the opportunity to participate in a hands-on event that takes them through the personal financial management process, including career selection, budgeting for housing, transportation, luxuries and more. Pizza and drinks provided. Reserve a spot today. Free event. Time: 4-6 p.m. Open to ages 12-18 years. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union and Airman & Family Readiness Center. No federal endorsement intended. For more details, call 256-5139.
PRETEEN PUZZLES & PIZZA NIGHT
Help put together A giant puzzle for the Air Force Base Puzzle Challenge from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Enter the most puzzle pieces for a chance to win a prize. Free night of fun and pizza. For more details, call 256-5139.
CLUB YIPEE PRESIDENT’S DAY FUN
Hey parents, want a night out? Bring the kids to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22. It will be a “President’s Day Fun” evening, playing games, watching movies, and enjoying snacks. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
FEB. 23
TEXAS HOLD’EM
The Scott Event Center will host a Texas Hold’em Tournament on Feb. 23. Enjoy a pre-game social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register (due to inclement weather this event was cancelled in January, and being rescheduled to this date). Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat), non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 4
2019 SCHOOL AGE SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
The School Age Summer Camp at the Youth Center is a fun option for youth during the summer months. This camp offers full day care with extracurricular activities for children going into first grade through age 12. Campers will enjoy field trips to various local attractions, as well as local base activities such as swimming. Registration begins March 4—open until full. Parents must register for child care online at MilitaryChildCare.com, https://militarychildcare.com. The program will contact people to complete their registration once their weeks have been confirmed, which takes place at the Youth Center. Registration is based on priority levels—the priority structure for military family types is outlined in the Department of Defense Instruction (DoDI) (6060.02), dated August 2014.
Parents can register for the weeks which they need care. Parents are not required to register for every week. All reservations are binding, and payment will be required. Payment for your first week of care is due by May 2. For more information, call 256-5139.
2019 PRETEEN SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
Register for the YP Preteen Summer Camp, held from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer months for youth ages 9-13. This camp offers half-day care with extracurricular activities for youth. Field trips will be conducted once a week to places like Sky Zone, Raging Rivers Water Parks, Laser Tag, as well as excursions to base activities. Register March 4—open until full. Fee: $100/child per week, plus the cost of some field trips/base excursions. Youth Programs membership is required. Annual program membership is $48/child. Camp begins at 6:30 a.m., and ends at 12:30 p.m. when open recreation at the Youth Center starts. Youth may bring their own lunch and snacks or purchase from the snack bar. A light breakfast is offered each morning. Limited slots are available, sign-up early. A one week reservation payment required by May 2 to reserve spot. For more details, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
MARCH 6
XTREME PAINTBALL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Teamwork or stealth? That is the mission on this paintball excursion with Outdoor Recreation on March 9 at Xtreme Paintball. Ten courses challenge peoples’ wits and accuracy as they navigate the obstacles. Equipment provided including marker, upgraded mask and 1,000 rounds. Pack a lunch or order food on site (individual’s cost). Registration deadline is March 6.
▪ SAI fee: $18;
▪ Non-SAI fee: $60;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. Call 256-2067 or follow us on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 8
MULTI-BASE OVERNIGHT UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join SAFB ODR and Little Rock ODR on a Multi-Base Overnight Underground Kayaking Adventure on March 16-17. Explore Crystal City Underground for 2.5 hours, see the remains and learn the history of the sandstone mine as they kayak through the dark underground mine. After, enjoy a cookout and sleep in the mine overnight. Air temp is 50 degrees Fahrenheit year round. Trip has one tight passage, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Registration deadline is March 8.
▪ RecOn fee: $27;
▪ Non-RecOn fee: $72;
▪ Time: 2 p.m. March 16 to noon March 17
▪ Mandatory meeting: 6 p.m. March 11.
Open to ages 12+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum two children per adult. Call 256-2067 or follow ODR on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 9
MARCH BASKETBALL CHALLENGE
Calling all basketball players ... adults and youth. James Sports Center is hosting a March Basketball Challenge beginning at noon March 9. Take part in adult events such as a 3-point shootout, obstacle course, dunk contest, free throw contest and half-court shot. First place prize will be awarded for each adult event. Kids’ events consist of an obstacle course, fisher price dunk contest and a free throw contest. First and 2nd place prizes will be awarded for each kid event. Kids’ events begin at noon and the adult events begin at 1 p.m. Watch the best of the best from the base intramural league play in the All Star Game immediately following the events. For information, contact Edward Norvell at 256-4524.
MARCH 22
ILLUSIONIST JASON MICHAELS COMING TO SCOTT AFB
Jason Michaels, card shark, illusionist and motivational speaker, is coming to Scott AFB as part of an Air Force tour. Admission to this family event is free. Michaels blends impossible mysteries with unforgettable tales. His internationally acclaimed show has been astounding audiences worldwide for over 20 years. Come to the show March 22 at the Scott Event Center and see some amazing sleight of hand and incredible illusions. Opening the show is Ben Young, comedian and magician. Young presents an energetic and hysterical twist on the old-school magic show that has audiences laughing in amazement. He is a rising star who lives in Las Vegas, thrilling audiences in major casinos and on tours worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The show begins at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 256-5501.
MARCH 23
MEMBER AND CUSTOMER CLEAN-UP DAY AT CARDINAL CREEK
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2019 Golf Season they need everyone’s help. Join them at 10 a.m. March 23 to help with washing golf carts, picking up branches, raking bunkers, cleaning up trash/leaves, cleaning range balls, etc.—little details of getting the course ready for spring. Helpers may get dirty, so please dress appropriately. Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. Call (618) 744-1400 for more information.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies currently in theaters. They are free and open to the base population.
▪ Feb. 22: 7 p.m. “The Grinch”;
▪ March 8: 7 p.m. “Aquaman.”
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
RED CROSS BABYSITTING CLASS
Get certified to earn babysitting money. Youth are invited to participate in the Red Cross Babysitting Class from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 25-27 at the Youth Center. Open to ages 12+. Fee is $40. Reservations and prepayment required. For more details, call 256-5139.
KING OF THE LANE SERIES
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a King of the Lanes Tournament every second Sunday of the month. Player’s bowl four games (90 percent of 220 handicap), then trim field in half and bowl two more games. Top four bowlers move on to finals to determine the king. Tournament dates: March 10, April 14, May 19, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13 (finals). Time: 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25/person/month. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
FRIDAY DATE NIGHT
Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 256-4054.
DOLLAR SUNDAYS
Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 256-4054.
9 PIN NO TAP SERIES
Take part in the new monthly series, 9 Pin No Tap, at Stars & Strikes. Bowl three games of 9 Pin No Tap on every fourth Sunday through April for a chance at great prizes/ Highest scores in all four events will win even more prizes. Bowl every month for increased chances to win. Fee: $20/month. Registration required. Call 256-4054 for more details.
LUNCH & BOWL
Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 256-4054.
NOTES
FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is pleased to announce the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067.
Comments