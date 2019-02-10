Scott AFB Exchange sets President’s Day hours

The Scott AFB Exchange has set its hours of operation for President’s Day.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The Scott AFB Exchange has set its hours of operation for President’s Day.
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
932nd Airlift Wing flight line crew chiefs braved the polar vortex record low temperatures while refueling a C-40 in preparation for a launch Jan. 31 at Scott Air Force Base.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-DemocratSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments