Scott AFB Exchange brings better-for-you meals, snacks to Airmen

The Scott AFB Exchange is helping Airmen and military families launch a BE FIT lifestyle with healthier eating habits as the new year begins, reaffirming its commitment to service members’ readiness and resiliency.
“The Scott AFB Exchange wants to make living a BE FIT lifestyle as easy as possible so Airmen can stay mission-ready and resilient,” said Danita McFarland, Scott AFB Exchange general manager. “By emphasizing better-for-you options, the Scott AFB Exchange can meet the needs Airmen and military families, whether they are fitness enthusiasts or just starting their BE FIT journey.”
As a partner with Air Force Smart Fueling initiative, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to offering better-for-you food options in its restaurants, main stores and Expresses.
All of the Scott AFB Exchange’s restaurants offer better-for-you choices:
▪ Charley’s Philly Steaks offers a variety of items with 150 calories or less including grilled chicken, steak and garden salads;
▪ Taco Bell is the only American Vegetarian Association-certified quick-serve restaurant in the country;
▪ Panda Express’s Wok Smart menu includes six entrees with 300 calories or less including the String Bean Chicken Breast, Kung Pao chicken, Firecracker Chicken Breast and broccoli beef;
▪ Smoothie King offers smoothies from Fitness and Slim blends to Wellness and Take a Break blends. Every smoothie is purposefully blended to help you reach your health and fitness goals.
Online nutritional guides for Scott AFB Exchange restaurants are available at www.shopmyexchange.com/be-fit/nutrition.
For on-the-go snacking, the Scott AFB Exchange main store and Express carry BE FIT-approved items. Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags make it easy for military shoppers to find BE FIT-approved snacks and drinks.
Scott AFB Exchange vending machines, too, bring healthier options to Airmen needing a quick pick-me-up. Dried fruit, proteins bars and are part of the Scott AFB Exchange’s vending assortment. These and other Scott AFB Exchange vending options fulfill National Automatic Merchandising Association Fit Pick requirements, containing fewer than 35 percent of calories from fat, less than 10 percent of calories from saturated fat and fewer than 35 percent total weight from sugar.
“Proper nutrition keeps our Nation’s fighting forces ready and resilient—and the Scott AFB Exchange is all in every step of the way,” McFarland said.
For more information on better-for-you options at the Scott AFB Exchange, shoppers can visit the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s online community Hub.
