SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Etelka Vann

Senior Airman Etelka Vann, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron public health technician, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Vann proved instrumental in the support of hurricane response teams, clearing personnel on 468 different criteria in less than 24 hours. Vann also coordinated travel medicine care for nine distinguished visitor flight crew taskers spanning 33 countries.
Additionally, she took team lead on two Wing mobility exercises, clearing 486 passengers on 1,500 requirements, showcasing medical’s readiness capabilities culminating in her selection as the Medical Group’s Airman of the 4th Quarter 2018. In her spare time, Vann contributes to the local community by volunteering with a local food bank that provides meals to homeless individuals and victims of natural disasters.
