Anyone — including civilian visitors and workers — can Dine at Scott AFB Exchange restaurants, Expresses

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service at Scott AFB is offering a warm welcome — and a bite to eat — to visitors, Department of Defense contractors and civilians at Exchange restaurants and Express locations.
The Scott Exchange’s quick-serve restaurants and Express are open for anyone with installation access to dine-in or pick up grab-and-go fare as long as the items are consumed on the installation.
“Along with serving Airmen and their families, the Scott AFB Exchange is pleased to offer food and refreshments to civilian visitors and workers,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “All are welcome to dine with us or grab a quick bite—no need to leave the installation for meals.”
All Scott AFB Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices featuring reduced-calorie entrees. They carry BE FIT-approved items, including fresh fruit, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, nuts, and bottled water. Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags easily identify these items at Express locations.
Guidelines on who is authorized to use Scott Exchange operations are prescribed by Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) and the Armed Services Exchange Regulations, Department of Defense Instruction 1330.21.
