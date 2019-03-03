SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Stojanka Panic

Staff Sgt. Stojanka Panic, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron liaison officer for the Standardization and Evaluation Flight, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Panic provides operational support to 117 aeromedical crew members with qualification testing and electronic flight bag support.
Since taking the SELO position, Panic has helped ensure each member’s EFB is up to date with the latest medical and flight safety information for patient transport. Panic was most notably selected as a Crew Resource Management Instructor for a program that is a focus for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, where she has taught more than 20 people skills crucial to a safe flight.
