Honoring Col. Maher

Col. Leslie Maher — who assumed command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing on Feb. 20, 2018 — has been selected to be the senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force.
She recently took part in her final few commander’s calls.
Maher said the following on her Facebook page, “I had a great last few commander’s calls March 1! Thank you for coming out and hearing about all of our wing’s innovative ideas that were brought to life in the last year. And thank you to Maj. Gen. Barrett, 18th Air Force commander, for surprising me with the presentation of the Legion of Merit medal at our last commander’s call! I’ll truly miss the 375th as I head off to the Pentagon!”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Comments