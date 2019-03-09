SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Daniel Merritt

Airman 1st Class Daniel Merritt, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Merritt has been working diligently in preparing for the Installations Emergency Communication Center’s merger between Fire and Emergency Services and Security Forces.
He coordinated with local services to develop a plan to have the current 9-1-1 system transferred to the new Emergency Communications Center. Merritt also generated a plan to use existing resources and processes, saving $30,000 in associated moving fees.
He is currently working a plan to develop a standardized template for common Air Force documents that would cut review and correction times by 30 percent, allowing Airmen’s time to be better utilized. Additionally, Merritt developed a new mass recall system by linking email to text capabilities, reducing emergency recall times by 20 minutes.
