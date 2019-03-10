Photos by Airman 1st Class Solomon Cook

Members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron recently went out and fixed potholes around Scott Air Force Base.
The city of Belleville will host the 69th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner from 6-10 p.m. March 14. The yearly dinner is the city’s way of showing its appreciation toward Scott Air Force Base and veterans.
