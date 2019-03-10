Scott Air Force Base News

Photos by Airman 1st Class Solomon Cook

Airman 1st Class Thaddeus White, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment specialist, uses a plate tamper to flatten out newly poured asphalt to fix a pothole March 5 at Scott Air Force Base. Airmen like White respond to calls where potholes or road hazards are reported to repair the damage and ensure safe travels throughout the installation.
Members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron recently went out and fixed potholes around Scott Air Force Base.

