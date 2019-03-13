Scott AFB modernizes C-21 fleet with avionics upgrades

Maj. Taylor Todd completes a preflight checklist on-board a C-21 prior to take off for a training flight at Scott Air Force Base. Assigned to the 375th Operations Group, he is the C-21 Avionics Upgrade Program chief tasked to oversee a $38 million avionics upgrade to the aircraft. The new avionics and communications suites will expand the aircraft’s reach, effectiveness, and capability, and come in time to meet Federal Aviation Administration’s 2020 equipment mandate to keep increasingly congested airspace safe. Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Garcia