Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MARCH 22
ILLUSIONIST JASON MICHAELS COMING TO SCOTT AFB
Jason Michaels, card shark, illusionist and motivational speaker, is coming to Scott AFB as part of an Air Force tour. Admission to this family event is free. Michaels blends impossible mysteries with unforgettable tales. His internationally acclaimed show has been astounding audiences worldwide for over 20 years. Come to the show March 22 at the Scott Event Center and see some amazing sleight of hand and incredible illusions.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Opening the show is Ben Young, comedian and magician. Young presents an energetic and hysterical twist on the old-school magic show that has audiences laughing in amazement. He is a rising star who lives in Las Vegas, thrilling audiences in major casinos and on tours worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The show begins at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 618-256-5501.
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Teens are invited to a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at Youth Programs. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.
ST. CARDINALS MILITARY APPRECIATION GAME TICKET DEADLINE
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Military Appreciation “Salute to SAFB” Day is scheduled for April 7. Tickets on sale now at Information, Tickets & Tours for $16. Each ticket includes a jumbo hotdog, soda, and pregame on-field parade. Ticket sales end March 22 (open to all military, retirees, civilians and their family). Game day summary: Cardinals vs. Padres, first pitch 1:15 p.m.; Cardinals promos—STL Cardinals windbreaker (first 30,000 fans 18+), and free kids voucher (all kids 15 and under). Buy now, tickets are limited. Call ITT at 618-256-5919.
MARCH 23
MEMBER AND CUSTOMER CLEAN-UP DAY AT CARDINAL CREEK
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2019 Golf Season they need everyone’s help. Join them at 10 a.m. March 23 to help with washing golf carts, picking up branches, raking bunkers, cleaning up trash/leaves, cleaning range balls, etc. — little details of getting the course ready for spring. Helpers may get dirty, so please dress appropriately. Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. Call 618-744-1400 for more information.
MARCH 28
WATERFALL HIKE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation to see a 100-foot cascading waterfall while hiking through Ferne Clyffe State Park on March 30. Hike four-six miles along a multitude of trails through the park to see bluffs, waterfalls, caves and more. Enjoy dinner afterward (individual’s cost).
▪ Fee: $20; and
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register by March 28. Open to ages 10+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 29
FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will show “Mary Poppins Returns” at 7 p.m. March 29. This movie is free and open to the base population. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
APRIL 5
YELLOW BRICK BALL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Youth Programs will celebrate Month of the Military Child with the Yellow Brick Ball from 6-9 p.m. April 6. The event will include dinner and dancing. Registration is required — deadline is April 5. Open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission is $20 for first two family members (additional family members, $5). Business casual to formal dress; children may come in costume. Call Youth Center, 618-256-5139. Sponsored in part by Noodles & Company, Sam’s Club, Scott Credit Union and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
NEW BEER’S EVE FIRST FRIDAY
Come to Zeppelins Food & Drinks on April 5 for their New Beer’s Eve First Friday event. Craft beer, draft beer, lager, or ale will be available. Enjoy bucket specials and new craft beer summer offerings. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors Gift Card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy themed food beginning at 4 p.m. until it lasts. Please drink responsibly. First Fridays are free and open to all and held within Zeppelins Lounge. For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
APRIL 9-11
2019 FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER CLASSES
Interested in becoming a licensed Family Child Care provider? Child care for infants, children with special needs, and care during evenings and weekends is in high demand. Register today for their upcoming 2019 classes held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9-11 at the FCC office, Bldg. 386. They have an extensive lending program that will provide people with everything needed to start. People who live in government privatized housing, and provide child care in their home for more than 10 hours a week on a regular basis must be licensed by the FCC office. Call today to sign-up at 618-256-8047 or 618-256-8156.
APRIL 17
‘MY 1ST SPRING HIKE’ REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Enjoy Spring Break on the trails with Outdoor Recreation. Come along for their “My 1st Spring Hike” on April 19 to Silver Lake in Highland. Hike 4.5 miles along the lakefront and view seasonal waterfowl.
▪ Fee: $10; and
▪ Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register by April 17. Open to ages 3+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
‘MY 1ST SPRING ARCHERY CLINIC’ REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery with Outdoor Recreation. Join Outdoor Recreation for their “My 1st Spring Archery Clinic” on April 19. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.
▪ RecOn cost: $5;
▪ Non-RecOn cost: $10; and
▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.
Register by April 17. Open to ages 8+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MOBILE DMV
Need to renew a license plate stickers, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.
APRIL 18
EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Celebrate Easter at the Scott Event Center. Easter Sunday Brunch is April 21 and features an omelet bar, waffle station, salad bar, seafood and desserts — plus other classic breakfast and lunch items. Take advantage of the complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.
▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every 30 minutes);
▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken March 25-April 18 (in person/phone);
▪ Cost: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under).
Call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
APRIL 20
375TH FSS ANNUAL EGG-STRAVAGANZA-HUNT
The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt will take place beginning at 10 a.m. April 20 at the Scott Event Center — rain our shine. This free event is for kids of all ages and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, snacks by USO, prizes and more. Egg Hunt divisions and times include:
▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;
▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;
▪ Ages 7-9: 11:10 a.m.;
▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.
Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area — special prizes amd treats. For more details, visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonardo DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, USAA, Texas Roadhouse and USO. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
APRIL 20
GOLF DEMO DAY
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 for their golf demo day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Taylor Made, Cleveland Golf, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special demo day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. For more information, call 618-744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.
APRIL 27
SPRING KICK-OFF GOLF TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites people to help kick off the golf season by participating in their Spring Kick-Off Tournament on April 27. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. Day includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner and prizes (dinner, beverages and dessert available following golf). Space is limited so register early.
▪ Shotgun start: 10 a.m.
▪ Fee: $70 Non-AGF, $50 eagle/premiere AGF members.
Prepaid Registration required. Have spouses and friends attend the dinner for only $15 per person. For more information, call 618-744-1400.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
2019 PRETEEN SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
Register for the YP Preteen Summer Camp, held from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer months for youth ages 9-13. This camp offers half-day care with extracurricular activities for youth. Field trips will be conducted once a week to places like Sky Zone, Raging Rivers Water Parks, Laser Tag, as well as excursions to base activities. Spots fill fast ... register today. Fee: $100/child per week, plus the cost of some field trips/base excursions. Youth Programs membership is required. Annual program membership is $48/child.
Camp begins at 6:30 a.m., and ends at 12:30 p.m. when open recreation at the Youth Center starts. Youth may bring their own lunch and snacks or purchase from the snack bar. A light breakfast is offered each morning. Limited slots are available, sign-up early. A one week reservation payment required by May 2 to reserve spot. For more details, call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139.
LENT SPECIALS
Come try Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lent specials. Zeppelins is offering up different fish specials each week. Stop by and try them out. Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday.
▪ March 21-22: Popcorn shrimp and fries, $7.95;
▪ March 28-29: Grilled black salmon w/Cajun pasta and veggie, $8.95;
▪ April 4-5: Shrimp Po-Boy w/fries and slaw, $8.95;
▪ April 11-12: Fried catfish basket w/onion rings, $7.95;
▪ April 18-19: Beer battered cod sandwich and side, $7.95; and
Zeppelins is located within Scott Event Center. For more details, call 256-5501.
FRIDAY DATE NIGHT
Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 618-256-4054.
DOLLAR SUNDAYS
Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.
LUNCH & BOWL
Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 618-256-4054.
NOTES
SCOTT LAKE FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is pleased to announce the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 618-256-2067.
CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE
CATHOLIC SERVICES
▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.
▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.
PROTESTANT SERVICES
▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.
▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.
SOKA GAKKAI INTERNATIONAL, LED BY TIMOTHY MISSI
▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.
All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.
Comments