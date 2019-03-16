Air Force provides employment support for spouses

Professionals at Airman and Family Readiness Centers stand ready to support military spouses with achieving their short and long-term employment goals regardless of where they are stationed.
Employment skills counselors Air Force-wide understand military spouses face unique challenges in the work force, and they must be prepared to create and maintain a portable career.
This is where A&FRC counselors excel. They cover the gamut of spouse employment, from referrals for education and training, to the fundamentals of resume writing and interviewing, to assisting spouses with finding the perfect-fit job.
“We can help spouses who are just starting out in the work force as well as those who have an established career path,” said Javonika McCree, a community readiness analyst and employment specialist at JB San Antonio-Randolph.
“As a military spouse, you have access to a number of unique resources that will help you achieve your education and career goals, whether it’s finishing an undergraduate degree, pursuing a training certificate or landing a new job,” McCree added.
Spouse Education and Career Opportunities, or SECO, is an initiative that seeks to strengthen education and career opportunities for military spouses by providing career exploration tools and resources. SECO offers military spouses comprehensive education and career support, including career coaches who can help with:
▪ Career exploration: Identifying a person’s skills, interests and aptitudes, and selecting an interesting and rewarding career;
▪ Education, training and licensure: Acquiring the right education, technical training, license or credential for career goals;
▪ Employment readiness: Resources that can help people brush up on current trends, write a resume, network and hone their interviewing skills; and
▪ Career connections: Opening the door to opportunities and connections through Military Spouse Employment Partnership, USAJOBS.gov, CareerOneStop and more.
To learn more about SECO, visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/.
