Come celebrate Year of the Lear at SAFB

Please come on out to celebrate 35 years of the Learjet on March 22 at Hangar 1 starting at 3 p.m. Kicking off the celebration is a 2.1 fun run/walk on Scott’s runway — a rare opportunity.
The run/walk is free and open to all. There will be C-21s outfitted with its new avionics upgrades for viewing. Highlighting the event will be comments at 4 pm. from Gen. Maryanne Miller, commander of Air Mobility Command. Come celebrate the Year of the Lear and continue celebrating the Month of Innovation.
