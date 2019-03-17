SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Capt. Nicholas Parish

Capt. Nicholas Parrish, 458th Airlift Squadron Operations Support Flight commander, is this week’s Showcase Airman. After arriving in October, he finished C-21 Pilot Initial Qualification training and completed training to become a Defense Travel System approving officer.
Additionally, he worked with the 375th Communications Squadron to gain administrative support rights and tackled a two-year-old IT resource problem, provisioning 10 previously unusable laptops.
This provided additional mobile workstations at a critical time, as the 458th AS is set to absorb 14 more pilots and six new maintainers over the next several months. Finally, Parrish liaised with multiple base agencies to coordinate runway closure times for the 2.1 mile runway fun-run later this month.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Comments