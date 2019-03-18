Scott AFB Exchange to recognize Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony March 29

For the second year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice March 29, which is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, can receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin at the Scott AFB Exchange during a ceremony planned for March 29. This lapel pin, which has become a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks, is provided in partnership with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
“The Exchange is deeply honored to be a part of recognizing the brave men and women who raised their hand and took the oath, yet never received the proper thanks they so richly deserved,” said Exchange director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran. “The Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin is a small token of the Nation’s appreciation, letting these heroes know they are not forgotten.”
The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize Vietnam Veterans and their families for service, valor and sacrifice.
Maj. Gen. (Retired) James Jackson, Commemoration director, thanked the Exchange for its efforts.
“The Exchange is a committed partner in commemorating the service of these individuals,” Jackson said. “Its service to Vietnam Veterans is greatly appreciated.”
The pinning ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Exchange main store. Veterans who typically do not have access to the base should contact Adrienne Jackson from the Scott Exchange at 618-744-0700 ext. 202 for base sponsorship and any questions.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.
