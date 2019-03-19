Scott AFB dentists, assistants help ‘Give Kids A Smile’

Members of the 375th Dental Squadron helped “Give Kids a Smile” to children 13 years and younger March 8 by providing free dental care such as cleanings as part of their month-long effort to support education and awareness objectives during National Children’s Dental Health Month.
“Honestly we just wanted children to get dental care, and this event was important for parents who did not have the opportunity to take their child to be seen by a dentist or who do not have dental insurance for them,” said Capt. Kristi McElroy, 375th DS general dentist.
“We’re seeing a rise in cavities in children ages 2 to 5, with 70 percent of all cavities being found in children 5 and under,” she said. That’s why she and others on the staff also made several visits to locations around base to hand out free dental merchandise, demonstrate the correct ways to brush and floss, and emphasize the importance of healthy eating choices for children of varying age groups.
Virginia Bennett 375th DS chief of preventive dentistry, said “We visited the Child Development Centers, the library, and even brought the Tooth Fairy to make the idea of educating children about oral hygiene fun. We also did oral hygiene presentations for children who are home-schooled, and for those at the Youth Center, and an afterschool programs.”
