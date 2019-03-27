Scott Air Force Base News

From the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander

Thank you to Matt Lampert and Grace Cason, from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s office, for visiting Scott Air Force Base. It was our pleasure to show you the base and talk to you about all of our important missions. We appreciate all that you and Sen. Duckworth do to support us.
Here are some pictures from the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.

