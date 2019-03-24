Scott AFB honors fallen soldier

Team Scott honored Army Sgt. Holli Bolinski, who was killed in a vehicle crash March 5 while deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, with a dignified transfer March 18. After her family had a moment to say goodbye, members of the Patriot Guard Riders escorted Bolinski’s motorcade across the base and to her final resting place in Pinckneyville. Hundreds of service members and civilians lined the street to pay their respects as the procession made its way down Heritage Drive.
