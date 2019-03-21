USTRANSCOM commander Gen. Lyons meets with moving industry reps to improve PCS move quality

Gen. Stephen Lyons, commander, U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, addresses 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wing leadership prior to readiness discussions at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, last year. Lyons presently is hosting a series of events with the commercial moving industry for discussions on planned changes aimed at improving the move experience for service members relocating to new duty stations. Photo by Airman 1st Class Lawrence Sena