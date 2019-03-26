Motorcycle riders receive informational briefing, safety tips

To ensure Airmen from Scott are armed with knowledge prior to the motorcycle riding season, the 375th Wing Safety Office hosted an information briefing March 12.
The Air Force mandates that motorcycle riders wear all required personal protective equipment, regardless of state law, and complete proper informational and hands-on classes. This is to assist in safeguarding the Air Force’s most valued asset — the Airmen.
“It’s important, not only because the (Air Force Instruction) says so, but because it keeps you and those around you safe,” said Senior Master Sgt. John Roskom, a 375th Air Mobility Wing motorcycle safety representative. “When it’s safe, it’s fun. If there is something we can do to provide information that is going to help you in the long-run, whether it be learning a new skill, honing existing skills or remind you of a certain safety aspect you may have not thought of since last riding season — that is what we are here for.”
Roskom shared several key statistics, such as 24 percent of all Air Force motorcycle related deaths in the last 10 years involved alcohol. The top three causes of motorcycle mishaps were that riders struck an object in the road, were struck by a driver, or just experienced a loss of control.
Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, took the stage to reiterate the importance of safety and wingmanship.
“I haven’t ridden for a number of years, but I absolutely love it. It is one of the things I’m passionate about. I’ve had a lot of talks with our safety office to see how we can better prepare you all for riding,” Meyer said. “You have to take care of each other — that is the biggest point I wanted to get out here. I ask you all that are here to be an active rider, share what you learned today with others on the installation.”
