Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, April 5 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

NEW BEER’S EVE FIRST FRIDAY

Come to Zeppelins Food & Drinks for their New Beer’s Eve First Friday event. Craft beer, draft beer, lager, or ale will be available. Enjoy bucket specials and new craft beer summer offerings. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors Gift Card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy themed food beginning at 4 p.m. until it lasts. Please drink responsibly. First Fridays are free and open to all and held within Zeppelins Lounge. For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

YELLOW BRICK BALL REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Youth Programs will celebrate Month of the Military Child with the Yellow Brick Ball from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The event will include dinner and dancing. Registration is required — deadline is Friday, April 5. Admission is free for the first 100. Open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission is $20 for first two family members (additional family members, $5). Business casual to formal dress; children may come in costume. Call Youth Center, 618-256-5139. Sponsored in part by Noodles & Company, Sam’s Club, Scott Credit Union and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

PRETEEN NIGHT

Preteens are welcome to attend the trivia challenge from 7-9 p.m. and compete against the staff. If the preteens win, they get to pie the staff. Free and open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

OUTDOOR RECREATION OPEN HOUSE

Join Outdoor Recreation for their 2019 open house from 1-4 p.m. Come meet the staff, check out new party games for rent, view displays, visit the informational booths, and enjoy free refreshments provided by the Scott Event Center. While there, sign up for adventure trips and enjoy discounts. There will be special activities for both kids and adults plus attendance prize giveaways. For more details, call 618-256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

TEEN CUISINE

Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

‘MY 1ST SPRING HIKE’ REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Enjoy Spring Break on the trails with Outdoor Recreation. Come along for their “My 1st Spring Hike” on Friday, April 19, to Silver Lake in Highland. Hike 4.5 miles along the lakefront and view seasonal waterfowl.

▪ Fee: $10; and

▪ Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 17. Open to ages 3+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

‘MY 1ST SPRING ARCHERY CLINIC’ REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Learn the basics of archery with Outdoor Recreation. Join Outdoor Recreation for their “My 1st Spring Archery Clinic” on Friday, April 19. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.

▪ RecOn cost: $5;

▪ Non-RecOn cost: $10; and

▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 17. Open to ages 8+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

MOBILE DMV

Need to renew a license plate stickers, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Celebrate Easter at the Scott Event Center. Easter Sunday Brunch is Sunday, April 21, and features an omelet bar, waffle station, salad bar, seafood and desserts — plus other breakfast and lunch items. Take advantage of the complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every 30 minutes);

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken March 25-April 18 (in person/phone);

▪ Cost: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under).

Registration deadline is Thursday, April 18. Call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

SLIME-A-PALOOZA

Kids: Join the Arts & Crafts Center for Slime-a-Palooza, where staff will help youngsters create their own slime. The fun will take place between 1-5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, and all materials will be provided. Slime-a-Palooza is open to kids ages 8 and up with the accompaniment of an adult. Reservations are required three days prior to the event. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

375TH FSS ANNUAL EGG-STRAVAGANZA-HUNT

The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt will take place beginning at 10 a.m. April 20 at the Scott Event Center — rain our shine. This free event is for kids of all ages and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, snacks by USO, prizes and more. Egg Hunt divisions and times include:

▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;

▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;

▪ Ages 7-9: 11:10 a.m.; and

▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.

Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area — special prizes amd treats. For more details, visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonardo DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, USAA, Texas Roadhouse and USO. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

GOLF DEMO DAY

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for their golf demo day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Taylor Made, Cleveland Golf, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special demo day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. For more information, call 618-744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.

APRIL SHOWERS BLIND DOUBLES

Bowl in the Stars & Strikes blind doubles game beginning at 1 p.m. Sign-up as a single, couple or group — however all pairings will be made through a blind draw process after each game. Bowl three games for chance to win prizes after each game. Players must use 90 percent of 220 handicap. No handicap? No problem — people can still bowl a scratch format. Fee: $20/person. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

SCOTT ROCKS ROCK PAINTING

Join the Arts & Crafts Center for rock painting any time between 1-5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and includes all materials. All ages are welcome; however, children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 618-256-4230.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

SPRING KICK-OFF GOLF TOURNAMENT

Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites people to help kick off the golf season by participating in their Spring Kick-Off Tournament. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. Day includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner and prizes (dinner, beverages and dessert available following golf). Space is limited so register early.

▪ Shotgun start: 10 a.m.

▪ Fee: $70 Non-AGF, $50 eagle/premiere AGF members.

Prepaid Registration required. Have spouses and friends attend the dinner for only $15 per person. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE

2019 PRETEEN SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION

Register for the YP Preteen Summer Camp, held from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer months for youth ages 9-13. This camp offers half-day care with extracurricular activities for youth. Field trips will be conducted once a week to places like Sky Zone, Raging Rivers Water Parks, Laser Tag, as well as excursions to base activities. Spots fill fast ... register today. Fee: $100/child per week, plus the cost of some field trips/base excursions. Youth Programs membership is required. Annual program membership is $48/child.

Camp begins at 6:30 a.m., and ends at 12:30 p.m. when open recreation at the Youth Center starts. Youth may bring their own lunch and snacks or purchase from the snack bar. A light breakfast is offered each morning. Limited slots are available, sign-up early. A one week reservation payment required by May 2 to reserve spot. For more details, call Youth Programs at 618-256-5139.

LENT SPECIALS

Come try Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lent specials. Zeppelins is offering up different fish specials each week. Stop by and try them out. Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Friday.

▪ March 29: Grilled black salmon w/Cajun pasta and veggie, $8.95;

▪ April 4-5: Shrimp Po-Boy w/fries and slaw, $8.95;

▪ April 11-12: Fried catfish basket w/onion rings, $7.95; and

▪ April 18-19: Beer battered cod sandwich and side, $7.95.

Zeppelins is located within Scott Event Center. For more details, call 256-5501.

2019 FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER CLASSES

Interested in becoming a licensed Family Child Care provider? Child care for infants, children with special needs, and care during evenings and weekends is in high demand. Register today for their upcoming 2019 classes held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9-11 at the FCC office, Bldg. 386. They have an extensive lending program that will provide people with everything needed to start. People who live in government privatized housing, and provide child care in their home for more than 10 hours a week on a regular basis must be licensed by the FCC office. Call today to sign-up at 618-256-8047 or 618-256-8156.

KIDS BOWL FREE SPECIAL

Celebrate Spring Break at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Kids can bowl two free games each day April 18-22. Open to ages 3-17. Shoe rental fee not included. For more information call 618-256-4054.

YP SPRING BREAK FUN

Kids: Join Youth Programs during Spring Break. Enjoy time off from school with free fun activities April 18, 19 and 22 at the Youth Center. During these three days, there will be a daily lunch special of a hot dog and fries for $2.

▪ April 18: Movie and popcorn, 2 p.m.;

▪ April 19: Roller Skate in the gym (bring own skates), 2-4 p.m.; and

▪ April 22: Obstacle course, 2 p.m.

Open to ages 9-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN

Teens ages 13-18 are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on April 26-27 at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. This will take place from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, basketball and video game tournaments plus other things such as 3D technology and Healthy Snacks & Splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: $15 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required. Call 618-256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.

FRIDAY DATE NIGHT

Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

LUNCH & BOWL

Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

NOTES

SCOTT LAKE FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS

The 375th Force Support Squadron is pleased to announce the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 618-256-2067.