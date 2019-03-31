Scott AFB Exchange giving away 2019 collectible military brat patch

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the resilience of military children with a collectible military brat patch in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

The Exchange has again partnered with Vanguard to create a limited-edition military brat patch to honor the fearlessness of military children. The collectible iron-on patches will be available for free at the Scott AFB Exchange starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Patches will be available at the front of the main store and military children 17 and younger can pick up their patches while supplies last with a limit of one patch per child.

“The Scott AFB Exchange salutes the spirit of military children who serve alongside our Nation’s Warfighters,” said Danita Mcfarland, Exchange general manager. “The military community is stronger because of their sacrifices. It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate military children in April and throughout the year.”

The event is one of several being held by the Exchange for Month of the Military Child, an annual celebration that honors the resiliency and sacrifices of military children. On April 13, participating Exchange restaurants will Purple Up for Military Kids, offering a free side item, fountain drink or dessert for children 18 and younger wearing purple.

For more information, call the Scott AFB Exchange at 618-744-0700 ext. 202. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on the Exchange’s Hub page.