SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird

Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Squadron Mission Defense Team operator, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Squadron Mission Defense Team operator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Photo by Senior Airman Tara Stetler

Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Squadron Mission Defense Team operator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Bird provides survey, defense, protect, and hunt missions for the C-21 and C-40 Distinguished Visitor airlift mission.

Through cyber threat emulation instrumentation, his team identified 162 attacks and verified 31 vulnerabilities using the Cyber Vulnerability Assessment Hunt System. In addition, Bird operated during a joint task force operation, where his team worked with mission partners to protect a $52 million network and 1,300 Air Mobility Command aircraft against three real-world advanced persistent threats.

Bird is also pursuing an undergraduate degree with Western Governors University, and he recently completed his Network+ Certification.

