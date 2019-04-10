Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, April 12 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

TEEN CUISINE

Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

MOBILE DMV

Need to renew a license plate stickers, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

SLIME-A-PALOOZA

Kids: Join the Arts & Crafts Center for Slime-a-Palooza, where staff will help youngsters create their own slime. The fun will take place between 1-5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, and all materials will be provided. Slime-a-Palooza is open to kids ages 8 and up with the accompaniment of an adult. Reservations are required three days prior to the event. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

‘MY 1ST SPRING ARCHERY CLINIC’

Learn the basics of archery with Outdoor Recreation. Join Outdoor Recreation for their “My 1st Spring Archery Clinic.” Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Here is some information about the event:

▪ RecOn cost: $5;

▪ Non-RecOn cost: $10;

▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Wednesday, April 17.

Open to ages 8+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

‘MY 1ST SPRING HIKE’

Enjoy Spring Break on the trails with Outdoor Recreation. Come along for their “My 1st Spring Hike” to Silver Lake in Highland. Hike 4.5 miles along the lakefront and view seasonal waterfowl. Here is some information about the event:

▪ Fee: $10;

▪ Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

▪ Registration deadline: Wednesday, April 17.

Open to ages 3+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 618-256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

375TH FSS ANNUAL EGG-STRAVAGANZA-HUNT

The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt will take place beginning at 10 a.m. at the Scott Event Center — rain or shine. This free event is for kids of all ages and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, snacks by USO, prizes and more. Egg Hunt divisions and times include:

▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;

▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;

▪ Ages 7-9: 11:10 a.m.; and

▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.

Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area — special prizes amd treats. For more details, visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonardo DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, USAA, Texas Roadhouse and USO. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

GOLF DEMO DAY

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for their golf demo day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Taylor Made, Cleveland Golf, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special demo day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. For more information, call 618-744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH

Celebrate Easter at the Scott Event Center. Easter Sunday Brunch is April 21 and features an omelet bar, waffle station, salad bar, seafood and desserts — plus other breakfast and lunch items. Take advantage of the complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Here is some information about the event:

▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every 30 minutes);

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken through Thursday, April 18 (in person/phone); and

▪ Cost: Members, $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under); non-members, $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under).

Call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

SCOTT ROCKS ROCK PAINTING

Join the Arts & Crafts Center for rock painting any time between 1-5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and includes all materials. All ages are welcome; however, children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 618-256-4230.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

SPRING KICK-OFF GOLF TOURNAMENT

Cardinal Creek Golf Course invites people to help kick off the golf season by participating in their Spring Kick-Off Tournament. Tournament format is a four-person scramble with scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. Day includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner and prizes (dinner, beverages and dessert available following golf). Space is limited so register early.

▪ Shotgun start: 10 a.m.

▪ Fee: $70 Non-AGF, $50 eagle/premiere AGF members.

Prepaid Registration required. Have spouses and friends attend the dinner for only $15 per person. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE

FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM

The Library Auditorium will show the following movies currently in theaters. They are free and open to the base population.

▪ Friday, April 12: 7 p.m. “The Upside”; and

▪ Friday, April 19: 1 p.m. “A Dog’s Way Home.”

For more information, call 618-256-5100/256-3028 or check the library out on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

LENT SPECIALS

Come try Zeppelins Food & Drinks Lent specials. Zeppelins is offering up different fish specials each week. Stop by and try them out. Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

▪ Friday, April 12: Fried catfish basket w/onion rings, $7.95;

▪ Friday, April 19: Beer battered cod sandwich and side, $7.95; and

Zeppelins is located within Scott Event Center. For more details, call 256-5501.

FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS

Boys and girls are invited to play Friday night hoops April 12, 19 and 26. Open to two separate age groups:

▪ Preteens (9-12): Play 6-8 p.m.; and

▪ Teens (13-18): Play 8-10 p.m.

Teams are co-ed. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Night hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 256-5139.

KIDS BOWL FREE SPECIAL

Celebrate Spring Break at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Kids can bowl two free games each day from Thursday, April 18, through Monday, April 22. Open to ages 3-17. Shoe rental fee not included. For more information call 618-256-4054.

YP SPRING BREAK FUN

Kids: Join Youth Programs during spring break. Enjoy time off from school with free fun activities at the Youth Center. During these three days, there will be a daily lunch special of a hot dog and fries for $2. Below are the dates and corresponding events:

▪ Thursday, April 18: Movie and popcorn, 2 p.m.;

▪ Friday, April 19: Roller Skate in the gym (bring own skates), 2-4 p.m.; and

▪ Monday, April 22: Obstacle course, 2 p.m.

Open to ages 9-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN EVENT

Teens ages 13-18 are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. This will take place from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, basketball and video game tournaments plus other things such as 3D technology and Healthy Snacks & Splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: $15 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required. Call 618-256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.

INTRAMURAL GOLF—SIGN UP TODAY

Intramural Golf has a new look for 2019. Any player without a team wishing to join intramurals can still play. Golfers will be placed into a special players pool and assigned a team prior to league play. People are still encouraged to get their unit, department, or group together for Wednesday afternoon golf. Coaches meeting set for Wednesday, May 1, at Cardinal Creek. Play will begin Wednesday, May 15, with a shotgun start at noon. Teams and players should complete a Letter of Intent. For more details, contact Steve Speece at 618-744-1400.

FRIDAY DATE NIGHT

Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

DOLLAR SUNDAYS

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

LUNCH & BOWL

Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

NOTES

SIX FLAGS ST. LOUIS TICKETS

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TICKETS ON SALE

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. Call 618-256-5919.

SCOTT LAKE FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED DUE TO RENOVATIONS

The 375th Force Support Squadron announces the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed Tuesday, April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 618-256-2067.