Scott AFB Exchange rewarding military children with free treat

On Saturday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating Purple Up Day — a worldwide recognition of the strength and sacrifice of military — by offering free treats to any child wearing purple at participating Scott AFB Exchange restaurants.

“Military children experience unique challenges, from parents being deployed to frequent moves to changing schools,” said Danita Mcfarland, Exchange general manager.“The indomitable spirit of our Nation’s youngest heroes is an inspiration to the military community, and the Scott AFB Exchange is honored to salute their service on Purple Up Day.”

This offer is valid Saturday only. Any child 18 or younger who wears purple is eligible to receive one free treat while supplies last from the following participating restaurants:

▪ Burger King: Vanilla soft serve;

▪ Charley’s Philly Steaks: Small lemonade;

▪ Starbucks: Cake pop;

▪ Taco Bell: Cinnamon twists; and

▪ All other restaurants: Small or kid’s-size soft drink.

Purple Up Day is held annually during Month of the Military Child, which recognizes the contributions of Warfighters’ children to the armed forces community. The color purple symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches: Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, Coast Guard blue and Air Force blue.

Shoppers can contact the Scott AFB Exchange at 618-744-0700 for more information. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on the Exchange’s Hub page.