Scott Air Force Base News
From the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th AMW commander
Here are some photos from the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.
Here are some photos from the Facebook page of Col. Joseph Meyer, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.
Rows of headstones line a pathway to a recently dug grave under a tent which is shielding a family from an intensifying snowfall. A short distance away the sound of ceremonial gunfire punctuates the discreet sobs of loved ones saying their last goodbyes to their beloved Airman.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments